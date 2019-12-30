Roy Crosby, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN

Ramona Ford, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Everlean Harden, 11 a.m., Elkins East Chapel

Addie Hargett, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Linda Kelley, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, TN

Paul Kelley, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, TN

Willard Thomas, 1 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens

Felix Warren III, 6-8 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Marshall Wooten, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

