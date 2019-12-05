James Abbott Sr., 1 p.m., Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg

Joyce Byrd, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Sallie Cassell, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Willie Cowan, 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Sheffield

Jack Davis, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, Sheffield

Betty Sue Dreher, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Jaquorius Johnson, 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville

Meavoline Kimbrough, 1 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ

Sue McGhee, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Delora Springer, 3 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

John Vaden, 1 p.m., Cannon Methodist Cemetery

Frauline Winsted, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Tags

Loading...
Loading...