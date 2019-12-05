James Abbott Sr., 1 p.m., Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg
Joyce Byrd, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Sallie Cassell, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Willie Cowan, 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Sheffield
Jack Davis, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, Sheffield
Betty Sue Dreher, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Jaquorius Johnson, 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville
Meavoline Kimbrough, 1 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ
Sue McGhee, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Delora Springer, 3 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
John Vaden, 1 p.m., Cannon Methodist Cemetery
Frauline Winsted, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Commented