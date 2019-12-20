Sammy Alexander, 3 p.m., Rock Springs Mitchell Memorial Presbyterian Church

Betty Beadle, 3 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Luke Brasili, 2 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Florian

Roy Dover, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Randall Gobbell, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

Janice Hamm, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

David Hughes, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Florence

Melissa Olive, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Roy Powell Sr., 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Earl Scott, 2:30 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Peggy Stufflebeam, noon, One Lost Sheep Chapel, Hwy 157

