James Cromwell Jr., 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Carolyn Gallender, 11 a.m., Parkway Community Church, Florence

Mary Hagood, 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Florence

John Hall Sr., 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Diane Johnson, 1:30 p.m., Progressive Union MB Church, Huntsville

John Luffman, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Houston Marks, 11 a.m., Community Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery

Jayne May, 2 p.m., Hamilton First Baptist Church

Leila Norris, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Mattie Ray, 2 p.m., Killen United Methodist Church

Mary Romans, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Carolyn Poss, noon, Greenhill Funeral Home

Timothy “Tim” Suggs, 10 a.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home

Orbie Sullins, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home

