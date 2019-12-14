James Cromwell Jr., 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Carolyn Gallender, 11 a.m., Parkway Community Church, Florence
Mary Hagood, 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Florence
John Hall Sr., 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Diane Johnson, 1:30 p.m., Progressive Union MB Church, Huntsville
John Luffman, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Houston Marks, 11 a.m., Community Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
Jayne May, 2 p.m., Hamilton First Baptist Church
Leila Norris, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Mattie Ray, 2 p.m., Killen United Methodist Church
Mary Romans, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Carolyn Poss, noon, Greenhill Funeral Home
Timothy “Tim” Suggs, 10 a.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home
Orbie Sullins, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
