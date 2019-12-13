Virginia Browning, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS
Janice Gooch, noon, Rogersville Funeral Home
Kathy Goodwin, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Sue Hall, 3 p.m., Miller Cemetery
Lorie Hallman, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Johnny Lack, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Lucy Malone, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Jack Nix, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Joanne Pittman, noon, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Jack Willingham, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
