Maxine Boyd, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS

Dennis Bugg, 2 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka, MS

Debbie Burcham, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Bud Childers, 11 a.m., Happy Hill Church

Marjorie Gamble, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Jane Marston, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN

Nola Michael, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home, Florence

Willie Nash, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Lindall Potts, noon, Shady Grove Cemetery

Kenneth Richards, noon, Greenveiw Funeral Home, Florence

Dorothy Taylor, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home, Florence

Tags

Loading...
Loading...