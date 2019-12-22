Martha Barnett, 1:30 p.m., Killen United Methodist Church Family Life Center

Edgar Fox, 11 a.m., Crossroads Cemetery, Leoma, TN

Bernice Glaze, 2 p.m., Colbert Heights Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Reba Jane Rich Pigg Holt, 3 p.m., Shackelford Directors Funeral Home Chapel

Christopher McManus, 5 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Sue Murner, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Maxine Pounders, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Betty Stamps, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Samuel Bruce Weathers, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Sheila Welch, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

