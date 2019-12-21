Brenda Aldridge, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Martha Anderson, noon, Springhill MB Church, Florence
Betty Beadle, 3 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
David Blazer, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
L.C. Carroll, 11 a.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence
Gladys Hurt, 11 a.m., McGlamery Cemetery, Collinwood, TN
Jesse Knott, 3 p.m., Macedonia Cemetery, Lawrence County, TN
Shane Linville, 2 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Dianne Lyle, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
James Markham, 1 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
Cindy Nelson, 1 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, Leighton
Rheba Nesbitt, noon-1:30 p.m. visitation, First Baptist Church parlor, Tuscumbia
Ann Roberts, 2 p.m., Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, Pulaski
Ron Shaw, 10 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home, Florence
Hazel Strantz, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Darryl Strickland, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Emma Vinson, 1 p.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton
Wanda Wesson, noon, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
