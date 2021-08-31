LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Dedie White, 51, died August 29, 2021. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Thursday at Neal Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to service at the funeral home. She was of the Baptist Faith.

