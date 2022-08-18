TUSCUMBIA — Dee “Mama Dee or Dragon Lady” McKellips, 71, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel.
She was preceded in death by her father, Owen Woodrow Brackin; and husband, Jay Otis McKellips, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Jay “Mac” McKellips (Joanna Copeland); daughters, Maria Wright (Brian) and Shannon McKellips (Keith Helton); mother, Thelma June Brackin; brothers, Jerry Brackin (Karen Auther) and Jamie Brackin (Kim); grandchildren, Jacob Alexander Wright, Jay “Gage” McKellips IV, and Colton Ray McKellips; great-grandson, Bo Wright; nieces, Beth Wiggins (Nick) and Erin Hamm; nephews, Randy Spears (Brandi), Jermie Brackin (Amy); and other special family and friends.
