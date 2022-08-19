TUSCUMBIA — Dee “Mama Dee or Dragon Lady” McKellips, 71, died August 16, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel.

