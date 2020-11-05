ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Dee Waggy, 67, died November 2, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

