SHEFFIELD
DeFreese “Dee” Johnson McAlister, of Sheffield, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Dee was born September 4, 1932, in Anniston, Alabama. She graduated from high school in her hometown of Piedmont, Alabama, in 1949. She attended Birmingham Southern College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in 1953, and later received a Master’s Degree in Music from George Washington University. She married her husband, Vincent James McAlister, Jr., March 25, 1953, and they were married for 65 years.
Dee enjoyed a full and wonderful life. She and Vincent raised three children and were very active in their church and community. A few of Dee’s favorite things were her grandchildren and great-grandchild, her lifelong friends, Alabama football, traveling, and simply enjoying a view of the lake.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent James; and her parents, Elbert Johnson and Ruth DeFreese and Kennedy Guttery, of Piedmont.
She is survived by her children, Mark Vincent (Jennifer) of San Antonio, TX, Stephen Kennedy (Pat) of Muscle Shoals, Mary DeFreese (Stuart McMillan) of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Rebecca McAlister, Reed McAlister, Ann Kennedy McAlister, Vincent McAlister, Paddy McAlister, Drew McMillan, Will McMillan and Dee McMillan; and great-grandchild, Makenzie Grace McAlister.
A graveside service for the family is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sheffield Public Library or the Tennessee Valley Arts Association.
The family would like to give special thanks to Encompass Health Hospice, Team Verborie and Tender Care, Kim Smith, and Linda Armstead.
