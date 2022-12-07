OAKLAND COMMUNITY

Degloris Cummings Rhodes, 84, died December 5, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.

