OAKLAND COMMUNITY — Degloris Cummings Rhodes, 84 of Oakland community passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Phillip “P.J.” Rhodes; parents, Audie Cummings and Vera Cummings Underwood; stepfather, John S. Underwood; sister, Bonnie Cummings; son-in-law, Jeff McIntyre and great-granddaughter, McKayla Bain.
Survivors include her daughters, Sabrina Reed (Jimmy), Liz McIntyre and Sharon Rhodes (Chris); grandchildren, Kevin Reed (Molly), Courtney Lanier (Eric), Matthew Austin (Kendra), Derrick Austin (Brooke), Phillip Rhodes (Whitney) and Morgan Bain (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Reed and Andrew Walker, Wyatt and Lucas Austin, Stricklin and Jasper Bain; sister, Joyce Smith (John) of Red Rock, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
