FLORENCE — Dejore L. Cook, 23, died March 19, 2022. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Monday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.