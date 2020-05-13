TOWN CREEK — Delane Bradford, age, 64 of Town Creek passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 14th, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Larry Olive II officiating.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Pryce and Sandra Bradford.
Survivors include wife of 32 years, Belinda Bradford; children, Miranda Turner (Tori), Chastity Stone (Dont’a), Kristin Bradford, Bradly Bradford (Ellaina); grandchildren, Jalen Polk, Paityn Turner, Jordan Turner, Desmond Tolbert, King Stone, Key’ira Stone, Liam Bradford and Samara Bradford; sisters, Sharon Green (Dan) and Sandra Terry (Greg); a number of nieces and nephews.
Delane was retired from International Paper Company after 37 years of service. He loved Alabama football, working in his yard and in his shop. He always enjoyed spending time with his family. ROLL TIDE!!
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
