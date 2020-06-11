RUSSELLVILLE — Delano Lawrence, 85, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away June 7, 2020 at his residence. A native of Phil Campbell, he had lived in Russellville for the past 62 years. He was an insurance agent and a partner in the Sinclair-Lawrence Insurance Agency. He was a charter member and deacon of Calvary Baptist Church and was active in the Civitan Club and other community projects. He was a veteran having served in the Alabama National Guard.
Family and friends remember Delano for his faithfulness to the various roles he filled in life, a devoted Christian husband, dad and friend who was always eager to help others. He was a strong community supporter and is remembered as an avid Roll Tide fan. Some say “He never met a stranger and could converse with a sign post!” One thing for sure is he would tell it straight and left no room for doubting his opinions. His children claim he liked telling people what to do, always believed in saving money, but at the same time was totally devoted to them and their needs. One of his favorite pastimes was sharing the gospel. He will certainly be missed by both his family and church family.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Dr. Wade Wallace and Darrell Pace, and serving as pallbearers will be David Scruggs, Greg Wade, Elijah Wade, Bryce Scruggs, Gerald Shiraki, and Nathan Buse. Honorary bearers include J W Hill, Glen Horton, Andy Richardson, Wayne Sinclair, Rev. Joe Lenox, Joe Tucker, Charles Spears, Calvary Baptist Senior Men’s Sunday School Class, and Calvary Baptist Church deacons. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
Mr. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dianne Scruggs Lawrence; children, Cynthia Leona Lawrence Shiraki and Barry Delano Lawrence; grandchildren, Jake Lawrence Shiraki, Dylan Case Shiraki, Allie Dianne Shiraki, Nicholas Hunter Lawrence, and Madison Lea Buse; great-granddaughter, Harper Lea Buse and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death were the parents who reared him, Burt and Edna Steele and biological parents, Welton and Carrie Lawrence; and siblings, Hoover Lawrence, Sue Aldridge and Jerry Lou Parrish, and his brother-in-law, Boyce Scruggs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vision Fund of Calvary Baptist Church.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
