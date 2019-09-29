FLORENCE — Della Bowen Faulkner, age 100, of Florence, passed away at home on September 26, 2019. She was a lifelong member of the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society and a dedicated witness of Jehovah God. She lived faithfully what she believed. She always had a smile and a great sense of humor. When ask why she always was so happy, she would say she served a happy God.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, J.C. Faulkner; and grandson, Eric Morrison.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Elaine Morrison, Florence, Joy Dell Faulkner, Florence, and Debra Faulkner Oliver, Florence; a son, Donald Faulkner (Diane), Iuka, MS; one brother, Emory Bowen; six grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Greenview Memorial Chapel Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 6 p.m. Visitation will be from 5- 6 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.jw.org.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented