HUNTSVILLE — Della Mae Hammack Clement, formerly of Russellville, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Leonard Clement.
She is survived by her daughters, Regina Patrick (Walker) and Beverly Franklin (Joe); grandsons, Alan Patrick, Timothy Patrick, Brian Patrick (Laura), Russell Patten (Misty), Robert Patten, all of Huntsville, Jeremy Franklin (Catherine) of Birmingham; two great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters; two sisters, Ruth Smith and Winona Logan of Russellville; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 11:00 on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
