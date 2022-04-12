DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Della Mae Henry, 87, died April 9, 2022. Services will be today at 3:30 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ. Visitation from 12 to 3:30 p.m. at the church with burial in Dennis Memory Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

