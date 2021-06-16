HENRYVILLE, TENNESSEE — Della Mae Rosson Keeton, 81, died June 15, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home with burial in Henryville Cemetery. She was a member of Henryville United Methodist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.