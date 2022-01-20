SHEFFIELD — Della Mae Young Brantley, 83, of Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, January 21, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad and Wesley Smith officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Della was a member of the Methodist faith. She was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo High School and worked at Coca-Cola Bottling Company, where she retired after 24 years. Della enjoyed attending Senior dances, shopping at thrift stores, and cheering for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank “Jackie” Brantley; son, Michael Brantley; and parents, Marvin and Emma Young.
Della is survived by her brother, Donald Young; sister, Patty Smith; granddaughters, Marina Tutich (Nicholas) and McKenna Brantley; daughter-in-law, Lori Brantley; nephews, Wesley Smith (Shelley) and Chad Smith (Mandi); and nieces, Judy Wood (Chuck) and Vicki Johnson (Rick).
Pallbearers will be Wesley Smith, Chad Smith, Nicholas Tutich, Brooks Canup, and Larry Terrell.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Cottage of the Shoals, Tuscumbia, especially Tammy and Tina.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented