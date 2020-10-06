VINA — Della P. Emerson, 73, died October 4, 2020. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Shottsville Cemetery with Deaton Funeral Home directing. She was a supervisor at Lance Garment for 20 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.