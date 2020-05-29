SPRUCE PINE — Mrs. Della Ruth Davis McCarley, 89, of Spruce Pine, Alabama, passed away May 25, 2020, at her home. A member of Mount Hebron Baptist Church, she was a homemaker and had lived in the area all of her life.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Gary Yielding and Scott Delashaw will be officiating.
Mrs. McCarley is survived by her husband of 70 years, Herbert Denton McCarley; children, Jerry Dale McCarley (Thresa), Joel Wayne McCarley (Terrie) and James Roger McCarley (Jenny); sister-in-law, Corrine Davis; grandchildren, Amy McCarley, Chad McCarley (Chelsey), Megan Swann (Tripp), Andrew McCarley, Alexandra Wingo (Luke) and Griffin McCarley (Allison); great- grandchildren, Brayden and Heidi McCarley, Davis and McCarley Swann, and Patton Wingo; and a host of loving nieces and nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William Claude and Detta Rose Devaney Davis; siblings, Roy, Jack, Granville and Wilson Davis; and Lucille McNatt, Dorothy Britnell and Ruby Chadderdon.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented