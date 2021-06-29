KILLEN — Della Stanfield Butler, 80, of Killen, passed away June 25, 2021 at her residence. She was a member of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ty Rhymes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Butler was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jackson Butler; sons, Michael Aubrey Butler and James Scott Butler; parents, Otis and Jimmie Stanfield; and sister, Martha Ann Burton.
She is survived by a son, Robert Douglas Butler (Lisa) of Madison, AL; daughter, Trudy Butler-Turney (Steve) of Elkmont, AL; brothers, Mac Stanfield of Waynesboro, TN, and Tommy Stanfield of Bon Aqua, TN; sisters, Billie Jones of Fayetteville, TN, and Mollie Davidson of Huntsville, AL; and a granddaughter, Madison Butler of Madison, AL.
Pallbearers will be Preston Casteel, Ricky Davidson, Randy Butler, Junior Clanton, Brad McIntyre, and Troy Wylie.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
