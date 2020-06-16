IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Dellus L. Helton, 93, died June 13, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Chapel in Iuka. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. He was a WWII Navy veteran. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.