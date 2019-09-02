MUSCLE SHOALS — Delmar Franklin Jackson, 65, of Muscle Shoals, died on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. His funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3p.m. Burial will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery. Brother Kenneth Bond will officiate the service.
Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents, Aldon and Bertie Jackson; wife, Gail Jackson; sisters, Clara Ayers and Vera Miller; and brothers, Reedus Jackson, Hillard Jackson, and O’neal Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is survived by son, Stephen Gilchrist (Kendall); sister, Doris Gargis; grandson, Arlo Gilchrist, and granddaughter, Leelu Gilchrist; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will miss Delmar dearly.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family sends a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Helen Keller Hospital.
Online condolences are welcomed at www.colbertmemorial.com.
