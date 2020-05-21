RUSSELLVILLE — Delmar Nello Hester, 79, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence.
Delmar was a member of the Ironworker Local No. 477 for 53 years and a member of Rockwood Baptist Church. He was an avid Alabama fan. He loved listening to country music, especially Hank Williams while cruising with his bride of 62 years, Becky. They loved to travel to support their grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their many activities.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. today, May 21, 2020 at Crooked Oak Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Pounders and Drew Henderson will speak at the service.
He was preceded in death by son, Neal Hester; and parents, Alpha Nello “Slick” Hester and Ruby Mae Kimbrough Hester.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 62 years, Becky Malone Hester; daughter, Gina Hester James (Timmy); grandchildren, Neika Nix Morgan, Nicole Nix Henderson (Drew), Chase Hester; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Henderson, Ella Morgan, Christian Henderson, Ava Morgan; and sister, Donna Hester.
The pallbearers will be family members.
The family wants to extend their deepest gratitude to Barbara Cochran, Kindred Home Health, Encompass Home Health, and Joe Freemon for their selfless and gracious love and support.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please feel free to call or to leave private condolences. Please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
