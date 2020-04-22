PHIL CAMPBELL — Delona Trapp Wynn, 81 of Phil Campbell, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Delona was a native of Franklin County and a member of Union Hill FCM Church. She was the owner/operator of Mitch Wynn’s Grocery for many years. She also worked as a custodian at Phil Campbell High School, as a cashier at B&J Café and most recently at Suzy’s Dress Shop in Russellville.
Delona is survived by her sons, Darrell Wynn and wife, Lisa and Wendell Wynn and wife, Jenny; brother, Kenneth Trapp and wife, Carolyn; sisters, Joy Morgan and Kaye Hutcheson and husband, Harlon; grandchildren, Mindy Pierce and husband, Ben, Daniel Wynn and wife, Meagan, Courtney Rollins and husband, Andrew, Katie Wynn and Chandler Wynn; and great-grandchildren, Abby Pierce, Lilly Pierce, Madison Wynn and Shelby Weeks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman (Mitch) Wynn; her parents, Elbert and Eva Trapp; and her brothers, Terry Trapp and Terrell Trapp.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Wynn, Chandler Wynn, Ben Pierce, Andrew Rollins, Harlon Hutcheson and Ricky Phifer.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Union Hill Cemetery with Darryl Whitehead officiating.
Delona was truly a Proverbs 31 woman. She was devoted to her church and her family and she was caring and kind to everyone she met. She leaves not only her loving immediate and extended family, but also a host of friends.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
