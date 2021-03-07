FLORENCE — Delora Anne Crump of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, the 4th of March, 2021.
Delora Anne was born to Hollis Hughes Hill Sr. and Annie Tice Hill in Riverton, Alabama in 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ben Reavis Crump; her brother, Hollis Hill Jr.; and a niece, Laura Jane Hill.
Delora Anne enjoyed operating Crump Camera Shops with her husband for many years and was a loving caregiver to her mother after her father’s passing.
Those left to remember Delora Anne are her sister, Rosemary Hill; sister-in-law, Catherine Hill; nieces and nephews, Emily (Mark) Roberts, Scott (Sheila) Hill, Amy (Stephen) Sellers, Martha (Ben) Catchings; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Our family appreciates the love and friendship of our beloved aunt’s caregiver and neighbors, Deborah Woods, Beverly White, and Pamela Towns.
A family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, Alabama, on Sunday, March 7. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
