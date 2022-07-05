FLORENCE
Delores “Dee” Borden Williford, 74, of Florence, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer for two years. A memorial visitation will be Tuesday, July 5th, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. The memorial service will immediately follow at the church with Austin Johnson officiating.
Delores was an employee of Florence Walmart # 766 for 39 years. She was preceded in death by her precious granddaughter, Kristin Duncan; parents, Mary Lou and Talmadge Borden; father of her children, Leston Kelly; four sisters; and nine brothers.
Delores is survived by her longtime companion, Carl Williford; children Kristi Duncan-Whisenant (Tony), Jason Kelly (Leana), and Cynthia Renee Kelly (David); stepson, Robbie Williford (Stacey); brother, Phillip Borden (Barbara); grandchildren, Daniel Hartzog, Natalie Kelly, Lundon Meyers, Donavan Kelly (Abbey), Isaac Warren, Noah Kelly, Davy Kelly, Jonathan Kelly, Lennon Kelly, Jacob Kelly (Kole), Alex Kelly (Abbie), Kate Day (Jeff), Jc Williford, Andrew Williford (Harley), and Chalice Williford; great-grandchildren, Brylie Meyers, Kaedon Kelly, Clover Kelly, and (New Baby, Jacob Kelly Jr expected Aug 2022); Step-great-grandchildren, Noah Williford, Jadelynn Williford, and Brilee Noonan.
The family expresses a special thank you to the following: UAB Oncology Hospital, Dr. Michael Straughn, Bethany Fees, Helen Keller 4th floor Oncology Unit, Dr. Thompson, Dr. Bradberry, special nurses, Amanda, Christy, Beverly, Dee, Stephanie, Kim, Caroline, Shae, Shayla, Anna, Elena, Jessica, Arletha. Also, a special thanks to Alabama Hospice, Walmart employees, and church family for all their love and prayers for the family.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
