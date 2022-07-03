FLORENCE

Delores Borden Williford, 74, died Saturday, July 2, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022, form 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. The memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m.

