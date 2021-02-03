COURTLAND — Delores Key, 69, died January 30, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home with burial in Courtland Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory.

