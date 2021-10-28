FLORENCE — Margaret Delores Ledlow, 68, Florence, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, October 29, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Chance Hall officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Delores was an avid reader and enjoyed solving puzzles. She was always on the go, never letting her health issues slow her down. Delores loved life and was determined to live hers to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Ledlow, and brother, David Tubbs.
She is survived by her son, Brian Ledlow (Natashia); brothers, Steve Stanfield (Ellen), Tim Tubbs (Vicky), and Dexter Tubbs (Tammy); sisters, Debra Riley and Paula Davis (Junior); grandchildren, Ashlyn Glenn (Blake) and Alyssa Ledlow; great-grandchildren, Landon Henry and baby Maverick, due in February; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Allan Tubbs, L.A. Tubbs, John Murdock III, Austin Lee Vessell Jr., Wesley Ledlow, and Dustin Tubbs.
The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice and Mitchell Hollingsworth Station 5 for their special comfort and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
