HUNTSVILLE — Nell Askew, 96 passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Huntsville, Alabama. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 14, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.
Ms. Askew was born on June 28, 1926, in Tuscumbia, Alabama to Grady and Florence Jackson. She was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia. Ms. Askew was also an active member in local homemaker and garden clubs for many years, serving in various leadership roles for these organizations.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Throughout her life Nell was a living example of friendship and hospitality. Her door was always open and there was always a seat at her table, whether it be for a meal, a cup of coffee, or a haircut. She was an avid gardener and could often be found working in her yard. Those that remember her are thankful for the lessons she taught them and the example she set for them. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Ms. Askew was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Florence Jackson; her first husband, Harold Crawford; her second husband, Manard Askew; her sisters, Bettye and Jo; and her grandchild, Jade-Michael McCrary.
Nell is survived by her daughters, Susan Dill (Charlie), Kathryn McCrary, and Jenny McCann (Ricky); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a half-sister, Beth Cornelius (David), and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helen’s Place, 151 Voekel Road, Huntsville, AL 35811; or First Baptist Tuscumbia, 203 North Dickson Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
