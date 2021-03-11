FLORENCE — Deloris Mae Beshears, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed into eternal life on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was 77. Born in Bainbridge, GA, Deloris moved to Florence with her family at the age of three. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Juanita Massengale of Florence. She was also preceded in death by her older brother, Charles Dewayne Massengale.
Deloris is survived by her daughter, Anita Stutts and her husband, Billy of Florence; granddaughter, Andrea Elkins and her husband, Steve of Bell Buckle, Tennessee; grandson, Drew Womble and his wife, Hannah of Florence; granddaughter, Katie Stutts and grandsons, Austin Stutts and Jordan Stutts, all of Florence. In addition, Deloris is survived by three great-grandchildren: Ansley and Rowen Womble and Reed Elkins. She is also survived by brother, Robert Massengale and his wife, Bonetha Massengale of Florence; beloved sister-in-law, Bobbie Massengale of Florence; two beloved nieces and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Deloris was of the Baptist faith and had been a faithful member of Woodmont Baptist Church for many years.
Deloris was a 1961 graduate of Central High School. In addition, Deloris was awarded an Associates Degree from Larimore Business College in 1963. Following her graduation from high school, Deloris worked as an office administrator before building a career as a dispatcher with Greene’s Cartage Trucking Company. Following her “retirement” in 2008, Deloris continued to work in a variety of capacities, most notably feeding her lifelong passion for serving others by working as a Caregiver for elderly and disabled individuals.
Deloris sought to live life to its fullest and embraced everything she did with contagious enthusiasm. She had an infectious laugh and a warm, sincere personality that drew people in and let them know that they were valued and loved. Deloris never let the challenges she faced in life rob her of her passion for embracing life and serving others. At different times, Deloris enjoyed boating, fishing, motorcycle riding, last minute trips to the beach or the mountains, and high-stakes card games with a group of beloved close friends.
Deloris saved her greatest passion, however, for serving her God and her family. A devout Christian, Deloris’s life reflected Christ’s commandments both to love the Lord and to love your neighbor as yourself. For Deloris, religion was not just something to do on Sundays - instead she took her commitment to Christ seriously and it guided her in how she handled every aspect of her life. She shared the love of Christ through the manner in which she lived her life.
Deloris will perhaps best be remembered for the overwhelming love she shared with her family. Whether it was providing hands-on care to her aging parents, unwavering support to her beloved daughter, or unrestrained enthusiasm for any activity, sporting event, school event, or passing interest held by one of her five grandchildren, every member of Deloris’s family knew that their beloved daughter, mother, sister, and “Nannie” believed in them and would be right there with them, cheering them on and making sure they knew they were loved. In recent years, Deloris embraced her new role as a great-grandmother with the same level of unbridled enthusiasm - having a positive impact on those three lives during the short time she had with them.
Deloris Beshears was a loving and compassionate woman who was fiercely loyal to her family and her faith. The manner in which she lived her life served as both a witness to her strong Christian faith and as a powerful role model to those fortunate enough to spend time with her. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11. Senior Pastor Chad Hess will officiate. A private burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests masks be worn at the visitation and memorial service.
