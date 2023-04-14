HILLSBORO — Deloris “Mot” Pruitt, 81, died April 6, 2023. The funeral will be today at 12 p.m. at Canaan M.B. Church with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in Foster-Davis Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you