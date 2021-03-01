GOLDEM, MS — Delton Leroy “Doc” Kelton, 79, died Saturday, February 27, 2021. Funeral services will be March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Altar Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5-9 p.m., at the funeral home. He was retired from Sunshine Mills after 32 years as a truck driver.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.