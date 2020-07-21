FLORENCE — Demanda “Mandi” Green, 50, of Florence, Alabama, passed away July 18, 2020. Mandi resided in the Shoals for most of her life and made it her life goal to leave a mark on all she met through her unmatched sense of humor. If you knew Mandi, then you knew someone who loved life, and more than that, loved to laugh. Mandi was an avid participant in the Alabama Renaissance Faire and Feast, and when she wasn’t “huzzahing” with all her friends, she spent most of her time in the kitchen making wonderful meals for all to love. Her most favorite time of year was Christmas, and each year she baked hundreds of cookies that she shared across the community and with family and friends.
Mandi is survived by her husband, Donald Green; daughter, Abby Cox (John); mother, Lilly Pugh; siblings, Brenda Butts (Charlie), Ronnie Cox (Angie), Randy Cox and Perry Cox; stepmother, Glenda Cox; stepchildren, Ariel Means (Dale), Eric James (Ann) and Katrina Green (Josh); her very loved nieces and nephews, Courtney (Jonathan), Caleb, Jonathan, Trey (Rachael), Erin (Lane), Lilly Cate, and her very first great-niece, Ava Jayne. Mandi was also a wonderful G-Maw to AJ, Brock, Shaylie, Tessa and Briana.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Cox, and her great-nephew, Lukas Wyatt Hurley.
Visitation for friends and family was held on Monday July 20th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service followed at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Eric Brown officiating. Burial was held in Barkley White Cemetery.
