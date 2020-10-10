FLORENCE — Mr. Demarcus Fernando Harrison, 46, died September 29, 2020. Public viewing is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday in Baily Chapel Cemetery, Florence.

