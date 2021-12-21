FLORENCE — Demario “P’nut” LeRonn Cole, 35, passed Thursday, December 16, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., at Thompson and Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, at Burrell-Slater Gymnasium, with burial in Rock Church Cemetery. The body will be placed in the gymnasium at noon.

