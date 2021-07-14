FLORENCE — Demaris Ann Eaton, 89, died July 12, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Mass starting at 2 p.m. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

