FLORENCE — Demaris Ann Eaton, 89, peacefully passed away July 12th, 2021 with her family by her side in Florence, Alabama. Ann was born on July 8th, 1932 in Hardwick, Vermont to parents, George Arthur and Eva Helen Wills. Upon graduating from high school, Ann enlisted in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Arizona she met her husband, Jimmy Lee Eaton. After their time in the service the two moved to Alabama; together they had six children.
Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She loved nothing more than having all of her family together in one place to celebrate birthdays, holidays and other events. Some of her favorite hobbies were reading, crocheting and cooking. She often read multiple books a week and passed her crocheting and cooking skills down to several of her grandchildren. Ann was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Michael’s Catholic Church as well as a member of the Killen Senior Center.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, July 16th at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, followed by a Funeral Mass beginning at 2:00 p.m.; officiated by Father John O’Donnell, OSB. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home assisting the family.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Wills; husband, Jimmy Eaton; daughter, Brenda Newbern; son, Bob Eaton; granddaughter, Bethana Eaton; great-grandson, Sabian Hargett; brothers, Robert and James Carver and sister, Betty Jerome.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Eaton and wife Jan, Cathy Bramlett and husband Glen, Andy Eaton, Mike Eaton and wife Elaine; grandchildren, Stephen Eaton, Becky Dixon and husband Will, Amy Dickens and husband Aaron, Jimmie Eaton and wife Ashley, Marc Eaton, Nick Bramlett and wife Lana, Angela Melton and husband Steve, Amber Eaton, Taylor Bramlett and fiancé Rob Miller, Ellie Bramlett, Kristin Passarella and husband Landon; great-grandchildren, Peyton James, Roman Pace, Ava and Clay Bramlett, Allison Gieske, Mia Passarella, Lillie Kate and Emmie Eaton; and sister, Irene Casey.
Pallbearers will be Mike Eaton, Jimmie Eaton, Glen Bramlett, Nick Bramlett, Rob Miller, and Wendell Greenleaf.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hilltop Assisted Living, including Brittany, Brenda, Pam, Rachel, Devita, Stacy, Tracy, Wendell, Bridgett, Christy; Becky Johnson; and Hospice of North Alabama, including Mallorie and Crystal, for being so caring and attentive throughout her time at Hilltop and for making her so comfortable in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
