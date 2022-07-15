HALEYVILLE — Demetricus “Babe” Harris, 82, died July 13, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel in Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Brock Cemetery.

