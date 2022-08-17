SHEFFIELD — Demetrius L. Boddie, 58, died August 12, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. The body will be at the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.