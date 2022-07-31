LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Dempsey Herman, 65, died July 29, 2022. Visitation will be held today from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, at 11 a.m., at Neal Funeral Home, with burial in Pleasant Gove Cemetery. He was a retired truck driver.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.