MUSCLE SHOALS — Dena LaNell Pickle, 55, Muscle Shoals, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 7, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will be Thursday, July 8, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Dena was an accomplished registered nurse. She devoted her life to being a loving mother, and even better Nonna. Dena is preceded in death by her parents, Kirk C. and Joan Minor; grandparents, Mack and Alice Minor and John Richard and Valera Johnson; and a host of aunts and uncles.
Dena is survived by her daughter, Kayla Elizabeth Miller (Matt); grandson, Mason Kirk Miller; sister, Kim Tigner; life partner, Michael Beck; niece, Alicia Puckett (Taylor); nephew, Richard Tigner (Kristen); and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Defoor and the entire critical care family at NAMC for their love and assistance.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
