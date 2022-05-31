SPRUCE PINE — Denford LaVaughn Davis, 52, died May 28, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Dempsey Cemetery.

