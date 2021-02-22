VINA — Dennis D. Armstrong, 71, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital. He was a native of Franklin County and former owner of Armstrong Garage. He attended James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 23, 11 a.m., at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Kenneth Bond and Bro. Jerry George officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are his wife of 50 ½ years, Neva Armstrong; three children, Gary Armstrong, Houston, TX, Bonita Armstrong, Nashville, TN and Benton Armstrong, Dennis, MS; three grandchildren, Mady Armstrong, Macee Armstrong and Mattox Armstrong; two siblings, Randall Armstrong (Christa), Littleville, AL and Leisa Johnson (Belton), Vina, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Una Mae Armstrong.
Pallbearers will be Stewart Strickland, Sam Strickland, Terry Strickland, Belton Johnson, Bart Johnson and Mark Massey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mattox Armstrong, Johnny Weatherford, Lee Page, Bill Brown, Carl Lewey, and Don Berry.
Visitation will be Monday, February 22, 6-9 p.m. at New Union Missionary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lions Club of Red Bay or donate seeds and/or bulbs to Neva for a wildflower garden.
